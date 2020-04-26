Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor shop to remain shut: Haryana Deputy CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:34 IST
Liquor shop to remain shut: Haryana Deputy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday ruled out the opening of liquor shops in the state till at least May 3 while saying that the coronavirus lockdown will have to be lifted in a phased manner. Dushyant Chautala said in compliance with the Union Home Ministry guidelines, the state government has taken an initiative to bring economic activities to normalcy in a phased manner, for which online applications have been invited from industrial units. However, according to a statement, Chautala said everything cannot be done everywhere at the same time. “So, the things have to be re-opened gradually according to the situation,” he said, adding that at present, no state "favoured a complete lifting of the lockdown". “It will have to be lifted gradually in a phased manner,” he stressed. As far as the opening of liquor shops is concerned, these will remain closed in the state till May 3, he said, adding that state governments should not think about revenue but cooperate with the Centre to check the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chautala said committees have been formed at the block, district and state levels to allow the industries, which are not in containment zones, to operate with certain conditions. Chautala, whose party JJP is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, also said Haryana has done better as compared with other states to tackle the pandemic.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is better than the national average, he said. Chautala said 'distress tokens' have been issued to needy families during the lockdown so that they could get free food items from ration shops.

He said the procurement process of wheat and mustard is running smoothly and farmers were adhering to the social distancing norms. The Opposition has accused the state government of mismanagement in the procurement process.

Chautala said arrangements have been made for timely payment to both farmers and arhtiyas (commission agents). “As soon as the produce procured from the mandis will be lifted, payment will be made to farmers and arhtiyas,” he said, adding nearly Rs 22,000 crore have been kept in reserve by the state government for the procurement of wheat.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings

Saudi Arabias King Salman has ordered an end to the death penalty for crimes committed by minors, according to a statement Sunday by a top official. The decision comes on the heels of another ordering judges to end the practice of flogging,...

Snell clinches playoff berth in MLB The Show

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell posted a 2-1 record on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot in the MLB The Show Players League. Snell moved to 21-4, while second-place Joey Gallo 19-4 of the Texas Rangers was idle.The 2018 American League C...

300 districts COVID-19 free, 197 districts non-hotspots: Dr Harsh Vardhan

As the battle against COVID-19 in India peaks, the situation at the ground level is fast improving. At least 300 districts are disease-free non-affected areas and about 197 districts are non-hotspots, said Union Health and Family Welfare Mi...

Staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in AP tests positive for COVID-19

A staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, official sources said. The woman was part of a medical team stationed at the Governors official residence in Vijayawada.She has been admitted to the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020