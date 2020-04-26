Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:21 IST
Oklahoma asks Trump to declare coronavirus an 'act of God' to help oil producers
Representative image

Oklahoma's governor has called on U.S. President Donald Trump to declare the coronavirus pandemic an "act of God," a step to help oil-producing states contend with a crude glut that caused futures prices to close below $0 last week for the first time. "Over-production of oil continues to threaten the economy," Governor J. Kevin Stitt said in a letter to Trump that Stitt posted on Twitter late on Saturday.

Declaring a "force majeure" or "act of God" would allow oil companies to halt operations without risking that land leases will be canceled for stopping production, Stitt said. Oklahoma's energy regulator said on Wednesday that producers could close money-losing wells without losing their leases, the first victory for struggling U.S. oil companies seeking relief from states after the market crash.

U.S. production reached a record-high of near 13 million barrels per day late last year, but the pandemic has cut global consumption by 20% to 30%, or up to 30 million bpd.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Animals in 2 mink farms of Netherlands test positive for COVID-19

Animals at two mink farms in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirusThe Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said Sunday that some staff at the two farms had earlier displayed symptoms of the di...

Issue of return of NRKs taken to Centre, hoping favourable response: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the issue of return of Non-Resident Keralites NRKs to the state has been taken up with the Centre and the state government is awaiting a favourable response. Vijayan said this in a meeti...

UK Minister lauds K'taka CM for COVID-19 control measures, lockdown implementation

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the United Kingdom UK, Robert Buckland, on Sunday appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the measures taken to control COVID-19 and strict implementation of lockdown in ...

Promote first, second year students without conducting exams: NSUI

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Sunday demanded that first and second year students be promoted without holding exams. The student wing also demanded that extra classes for course work missed should be conducted after universities reopen.St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020