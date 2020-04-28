Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina, Chile defuse spat, vow united fight against pandemic and recession

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 28-04-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 01:30 IST
Argentina, Chile defuse spat, vow united fight against pandemic and recession

The leaders of Argentina and Chile have moved to defuse a recent diplomatic spat after officials in Santiago accused President Alberto Fernandez of "meddling" in Chile's internal affairs after he met with Chilean opposition leaders. Center-left Peronist Fernandez and conservative Sebastian Pinera held a call on Monday, saying the neighboring countries would unite to face what they called the "dual enemies" of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recession.

"Beyond any difference, we must unite in these tough times that we are going through with the pandemic," the Argentine presidential office reported the two as saying in a statement. Chile's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it was "astonished" by comments made by Fernandez, who met with Chilean opposition leaders, encouraging them to "overcome their differences and return to power on behalf of Chileans."

Chile and Argentina, separated geographically by South America's Andes Mountains, are long-time rivals and have often been at odds politically. Pinera, a billionaire businessman, faced months of protests over inequality late last year. On the 45-minute call, Fernandez told Pinera it was essential to support integration around Latin American, "with those two enemies that are common to the entire continent." He added he hoped to "embrace all Chileans in a hug."

"Let's maintain our good relationship, which is essential," Pinera replied, according to the Argentine statement.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb -police

A motorist deliberately drove his car into two police motorcyclists on patrol in a Paris suburb on Monday, gravely injuring both, police unions said. The incident took place in Colombes in the northwestern outskirts of Paris.Video footage c...

U.S. House Democrats push for new rules to allow remote voting amid coronavirus

A large group of U.S. House of Representatives Democrats pushed on Monday for the chamber to allow its members to vote remotely during the coronavirus outbreak over Republican objections if there is no agreement this week on how to do so. T...

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug may only help critical coronavirus patients -study

Results of a study of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SAs rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara indicate it may only help the sickest coronavirus patients, the companies said on Monday, dampening hopes the medicine could benefit a wide...

'It's not about you': Democrats bet Trump coronavirus response a 2020 winner for Biden

Joe Bidens U.S. presidential campaign and his Democratic Party allies have gone on an all-out offensive against President Donald Trumps coronavirus response, betting it will be a winning issue with American voters in November.Just weeks ago...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020