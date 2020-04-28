Left Menu
Development News Edition

Have a very good idea about status of Kim Jong Un: Trump

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 07:19 IST
Have a very good idea about status of Kim Jong Un: Trump

US President Donald Trump said he has a "very good idea" about the status of Kim Jong Un but he can't talk about it now, amid rumours about the ill health of the North Korean leader. “I can't tell you exactly - yes, I do have a very good idea but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well,” Trump told reporters at a White House news conference Monday.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Kim is not in good health. The rumours began after he missed the April 15 commemoration of the 108th birthday of his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. North Korea has not dispelled the rumours of ill health of its ruler. “I have had a very good relationship with Kim Jong Un. If I weren't president you would be... You would have been in war with Korea. You would have been in war with North Korea if I wasn't president that I can tell you. He expected that. That I can tell you,” he said.

“I hope he's fine. I do know how he's doing relatively speaking. We will see… You will probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future,” Trump, who met Kim at least twice to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons, said. Reports cited satellite images to say that a train likely belonging to Kim has been parked at his compound on the country's east coast for a week.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on fresh rout in crude prices

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped into the red on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as a renewed decline in oil prices overshadowed optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions seen globally. MSCIs broadest index of A...

'Elegant' solution reveals how universe got its structure

The universe is full of billions of galaxies -- but their distribution across space is far from uniform. Why do we see so much structure in the universe today, and how did it all form and grow A 10-year survey of tens of thousands of galaxi...

Report: Biden accuser spoke to neighbor of alleged assault

An associate of a former Senate aide to Joe Biden says the woman told her about her allegations of sexual assault against Biden now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in the 1990s. The account, which was published Monday in B...

Biden already working with team on transition planning

Former Vice President Joe Biden is already working with a team to plan for his transition in preparation for winning the White House in November, he told donors during a virtual fundraiser Monday night. Biden said he has been meeting with f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020