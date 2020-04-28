Left Menu
BJP creating hatred against Muslims, says Akhilesh; questions UP govt's handling of crisis

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:17 IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of creating hatred against Muslims over the coronavirus crisis, saying the ruling party members are following their “basic training”. In an interview with PTI, he charged the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading false reports of Muslims in quarantine centres demanding “biryani”.

Yadav also questioned the handling of the crisis by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. “The CM is ignoring public representatives and officers are ruling the roost,” he said, suggesting that the state’s ministers should be more involved.

The SP leader did not challenge the nation-level decision to impose a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, but added that the government should keep in mind the economic impact of prolonged restrictions..

