Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP issues show-cause notice to UP MLA for remarks allegedly targeting Muslims

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 20:50 IST
BJP issues show-cause notice to UP MLA for remarks allegedly targeting Muslims

The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its UP MLA Suresh Tiwari for allegedly asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, remarks that attracted the party a lot of flak.  Official sources said top party leadership has found his comments "highly irresponsible", and its national president J P Nadda "pulled up" the state brass for not taking quick action.  They said Nadda admonished UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and asked him to take action against Tiwari.  The MLA has been asked to send his reply within a week.  Tiwari, who is from Deoria district, was caught on camera asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors.  A section of Hindutva elements has targeted Muslims over the spread of the coronavirus, alleging that some members of the community have deliberately abetted the rise in infections.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to fight the pandemic unitedly, calling for brotherhood and harmony. PTI KR ZMN

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cosmologists gain insights into density, structure of matter in universe

Bochum cosmologists have gained new insights into the density and structure of matter in the universe. The team of cosmologists is headed by Professor Hendrik Hildebrandt, Heisenberg professor, and head of the RUB research group Observation...

New York new coronavirus hospitalizations at month low, governor says

The number of people admitted to a hospital in New York for the novel coronavirus dropped to its lowest daily level in more than a month, the latest sign the crisis is subsiding in the hardest-hit state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesda...

Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus

Major powers must suspend economic sanctions against countries including Syria, Iran and Venezuela during the coronarivus pandemic which threatens to worsen hunger and suffering for the poor, an international refugee charity said on Tuesday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One extends shutdown period for second timeA factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers has been extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020