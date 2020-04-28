Kumaraswamy slams Centre after RBI writes off Rs 68,000 cr loans of wilful defaulters

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:22 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday slammed the Centre after RBI wrote off Rs 68,000 crore loans of wilful defaulters, saying it has been done at a time people were dying, farmers are distressed and middle class is facing "economic doom." In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy questioned the patriotism and nationalism of the BJP government at the Centre and reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his slogan 'Na Khaunga, Na Khaane Dunga'. "Really? At a time when the whole world is worried about unprecedented economic emergency, writing off Rs 68,000 crore loans of willful big fish defaulters became the best antidote to the economic crisis? And how is 50k cr package to mutual funds going to help the common man?" Kumaraswamy asked.

The JD(S) second-in-command said, "Na khaunga, na khane dunga is yet another jumla unraveled." "Billionaire scamsters like Vijay Malya, Mehul Choksy, Sanjay Junjunwala seem to be very dear to this government," he said Kumaraswamy alleged that the government has done litte to help the poor dying by the roadside, desparate farmers and the middle class faced with economic doom following the COVID-19 lockdown. "But it writes off loans of those who are facing charges of fraud! What patriotism! What nationalism!" he said.

