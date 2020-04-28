Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM hints at lockdown relaxations, but says curbs needed to check virus spread

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:58 IST
Punjab CM hints at lockdown relaxations, but says curbs needed to check virus spread

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday hinted at lockdown relaxations on the basis a report to be submitted by an expert panel formed to draw an exit strategy. The issue will come up for a discussion at a state cabinet meeting on April 30.

He, however, said the lockdown was necessary to delay the coronavirus spread as the Centre has indicated on the basis of inputs and studies that the number of cases will continue to rise till July. The chief minister was interacting with MLAs during a video conference when he made the remarks.

The CM indicated that his government could go for certain relaxations, while taking all precautions, based on the report of the expert committee formulating the state's coronavirus curfew exit strategy, according to a government statement here. Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar too urged caution.

He suggested classification of COVID zones at the village level to ensure better management of the relaxations, as and when they come. During the video conference, Jakhar suggested allowing industries in rural areas to operate in the night.

There was largely a consensus among the MLAs to continue with strictness for another couple of weeks with very limited relaxations in certain areas only. They said borders should remain sealed not just around the state but also among the districts and villages, said the release.

Coronavirus patients should be hospitalised within their own district to limit outside contact and exposure, they opined, advising extreme cautions in lifting restrictions. Pathankot MLA Amit Vij and Bhoa legislator Joginder Pal raised the issue of a shortage of testing facilities, ventilators and relief ration kits.

They demanded more sampling. They also suggested that books be made available to government school students as they all could not attend online classes, with many of the poor not having smartphones.

The CM urged the MLAs to set an example by taking all precautions while executing their public responsibilities. On a request from Uttar Pradesh to send back their migrant labourers after quarantining them in Punjab, the CM said he shall convey to his counterpart there that this has to be done by his government and not by Punjab.

The CM further made it clear that his government will make all efforts for the care of migrant labourers. “We need to look after them so that they do not leave Punjab, where they are needed to help out in the procurement operations as well as the industries that we are gradually opening up,” he said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Google CEO Tells Employees Return To Office Won't Happen Until At Least June 1 - CNBC

GOOGLE CEO TELLS EMPLOYEES RETURN TO OFFICE WONT HAPPEN UNTIL AT LEAST JUNE 1 - CNBC Source...

'MoOz' leaves business associates

Joel Mori MoOz Ozambela has left Business Associates, he announced on social media. That leaves the Dota 2 team with four players on the roster David Moo Hull, Leon Nine Kirilin, Braxton Brax Paulson and Clinton Captain Loomis.MoOz, from Pe...

Jammu admin introduces call records management system

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan on introduced a call records management system for a real-time response to grievances and queries received at the district control room. She said the technology will enable immediate sharing of in...

AIMIM chief shares details of 32 coronavirus cured patients willing to donate plasma

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendra and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rao sharing details of 32 COVID-19 recovered patie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020