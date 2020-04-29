Michigan Congressman Amash weighs third-party presidential bid

Michigan Congressman Amash weighs third-party presidential bidReuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 07:04 IST
Representative Justin Amash, the Republican-turned-independent from Michigan, announced Tuesday night that he would explore running for president as a Libertarian, the strongest sign yet that he will run as a third-party candidate.
Amash's long-shot bid comes as the presidential campaign has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic “Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people,” Amash tweeted.
Amash, a 40-year-old conservative lawmaker who has been a member of Congress since 2011 and had helped found the House Freedom Caucus, left the Republican Party last July after his criticisms of President Donald Trump alienated him from his former allies. He joined with Democrats to vote to impeach Trump, but on most policy issues still votes as a straight-line Republican.
