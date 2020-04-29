China parliament to hold annual meeting starting May 22

China's parliament will start its annual meeting on May 22, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, more than two months later than originally planned due to the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Conditions for holding the annual meeting of parliament have been met as the coronavirus epidemic situation has improved in the country, Xinhua quoted the top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament as saying.

China's top political consultative body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has also proposed to start its annual session on May 21.