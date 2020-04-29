3 out of 529 journalists tested for COVID-19 turn out to be positive: Delhi CM

3 out of 529 journalists tested for COVID-19 turn out to be positive: Delhi CMPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 13:43 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said three out of 529 media persons, who gave their swab samples recently, have tested positive for COVID-19. He wished a speedy recovery to those found to be infected with novel coronavirus. "Am so happy to share only 3 out of 529 media persons tested have been detected positive. My best wishes to all of you. Your work is very important esp during a pandemic. Those who have been detected positive, I am praying for your speedy recovery," Kejriwal tweeted. Last week, the Delhi government had set up a centre for testing of media persons working in the national capital, after 53 scribes tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 3,314 on Tuesday, with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day. PTI BUN SRY
