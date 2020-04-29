Left Menu
UP: Now, BJP's Charkhari MLA threatens Muslim vegetable seller

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:22 IST
A BJP MLA was caught on tape threatening a Muslim vegetable seller for not telling his real name and then asking him to stay away from his locality. Mahoba's Charkhari MLA Brijbhushan Rajput is heard using an expletive and scolds the vendor for telling a lie "despite being a Muslim".

In the video, the legislator is heard asking the vendor his name, to which he replies Rajkumar. At this, the MLA asks the vendor's son to tell his real name.

When the vendor's son gives his father's name as Azizur Rehman, the MLA gets angry. "If you people are seen in the locality, then you will be thrashed (aaj ke baad mohalle mein dikh na jaanaa tum log...nahi to maar maar ke theek kardenge)," he says.

The incident has come a day after the BJP issued a show-cause to its Barhaj legislator Suresh Tiwari for allegedly asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslims. Later, Rajput told PTI, "Is it a crime to ask the name of any person. He told me an incorrect name, which is a crime." “When the vegetable vendor entered the lane (where his house is situated in Lucknow's Gomtinagar), one of my aides asked him to show his Aadhaar card. The vegetable vendor gave his incorrect name. He did not have the licence to sell vegetables," Rajput said.

Citing some videos on social media, the BJP MLA said, "These people sprinkle urine on vegetables." When asked that police have said that these videos are fake, Rajput said he had many such video that he can show..

