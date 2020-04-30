Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's Supreme Court chief and top government critic retires

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-04-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 19:37 IST
Poland's Supreme Court chief and top government critic retires
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Poland's Supreme Court chief Malgorzata Gersdorf ended a six-year term on Thursday, opening the way for the ruling nationalists to pick a supporter of their contested judiciary overhaul to replace her.

After the Law and Justice party (PiS) came to power in 2015, the 67-year-old lawyer emerged as a figurehead for opponents of reforms characterised by the European Union as subverting democratic checks and balances. Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta, a member of PiS, said Gersdorf had overstepped her role with frequent involvement in politics.

"The situation in the Supreme Court requires a new opening," he told Reuters on Thursday, when Poland's President, PiS ally Andrzej Duda, announced Gersdorf's interim replacement. Kamil Zaradkiewicz, a 47-year-old former justice ministry official and Supreme Court judge, was nominated by a PiS-appointed National Council of the Judiciary deemed not sufficiently independent by the European Court of Justice.

Zaradkiewicz will oversee an election for Gersdorf's permanent successor after Gersdorf refused to convene an assembly of Supreme Court judges that would nominate candidates for her replacement. Gersdorf had said she should be replaced by the longest-serving of her five peers in the Supreme Court until an assembly can meet safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, since current rules do not allow for voting remotely. But Duda said it was up to him to make the designation.

Around a third of Supreme Court judges were nominated under PiS rule, meaning the assembly is likely to propose at least one candidate for chief who would be acceptable to Duda. Critics say they fear Duda's candidate would not guarantee an objective assessment by the court of a May presidential ballot that PiS is seeking to carry out exclusively by mail.

EU officials, human rights groups and election observers say changes to electoral rules, still under discussion in parliament, allowing an exclusively postal vote, were rushed and that the elections risk being neither free nor fair as a result. The head of Poland's electoral commission told state-run news agency PAP on Thursday that it would be hard to carry out "fully free" elections due to "technical and organizational difficulties".

GERSDORF'S BATTLES Earlier this month, Gersdorf had sought to comply with a European Court of Justice ruling that directed Poland to suspend a Supreme Court panel created to discipline judges pending a final ruling by the ECJ.

A spokesman for the panel, which Brussels says was set up by PiS in breach of EU law, said the ruling by the EU's top court did not undermine its functioning. Gersdorf expressed regret in a statement on Tuesday ahead of her retirement. "Unfortunately, I have not been able to stop this process. I have not succeeded in preventing the destruction of the rule of law," she said.

PiS says it inherited a court system run by a self-serving elite and with communist-era power structures that prevented it from functioning efficiently and fairly. Critics at home and abroad say its reforms amount to an authoritarian power grab. Gersdorf had defied early retirement rules brought in by the PiS government in 2018 that the EU had said were unacceptable.

On Wednesday, the EU's executive started a new legal case against the Polish government for muzzling judges. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Thursday the EU's decision was "baseless". "It does not have the right to interfere in internal affairs," he told reporters.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance posts 37 pc drop in Q4 profit, announces Rs 53,125 cr rights issue

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries on Thursday posted its biggest drop in quarterly net profit, even as it announced Indias largest rights issue and said the Saudi Aramco deal was on track and more strategic investors have evin...

Follow-up patients can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations, says AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS on Thursday announced that follow-up patients of the hospital can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations by calling the number 9115444155. The follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi...

As Sweden goes it alone, a COVID-19 survivor and trucking boss balances risk

Per Arne Fredin has been at the sharp end of Swedens policy to buck the norm and avoid a COVID-19 lockdown - a decision that has been hailed as both visionary and irresponsible by public figures around the world. As a 70-year-old with a hea...

Iconic footballer, all-round cricketer: Tributes pour in for Chuni Goswami

From Sunil Gavaskar to Sunil Chettri, cricket and football stood united in grief, mourning the loss of Subimal Chuni Goswami, a colossus in Indian sports who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Kolkata on Thursday. Indias footballers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020