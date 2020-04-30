Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP takes swipe at Rahul over his reference to 'authoritarian model'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:04 IST
BJP takes swipe at Rahul over his reference to 'authoritarian model'

The BJP on Thursday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his reference to "authoritarian model" in his interaction with former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, saying those who had put in place an "accidental model" will pass off any show of "decisiveness and determination" as authoritarian. "Rahul Gandhi complains to Raghuram Rajan of an 'authoritarian model'. But of course those who had put in place an 'accidental model'; for them any other model that has 'decisiveness' & 'determination' as its basic ingredients will be passed off as 'authoritarian'," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

The Congress leader, he added, is probably unaware of the fact that this very idea of 'antyodaya' (serving the last man in queue) of Mahatma Gandhi and Deen Dayal Upadhyay is the backbone of the BJP. "You just dream. We perform," Patra added.

He also took a dig at the former Congress president over his reference to inequality, wondering if it is a case of the "epitome of inequality complaining about inequality?" Talking with Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, Rajan said India should be "cleverer" in lifting the lockdown and should open up its economy in a "measured way" soon to save jobs, underlining that Rs 65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor amid the crisis. In a first-of-its-kind dialogue broadcast on the Congress's social media handles this morning, Rajan, who was in the US, deliberated on the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with Gandhi.

Asked about the \Rauthoritarian model, which is questioning the liberal model, being on the rise in more and more places, Rajan said the central authoritarian model -- the strong figure -- in a world where one is powerless, is sometimes appealing. "Especially if you can develop a personal rapport with that figure," he added.

Another BJP leader and the party's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said, "RR interviewing Rahul Gandhi is the sharpest devaluation of RR in the history." PTI KR KR SMN SMN.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Google makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom

Alphabet Incs Google on Wednesday said any user will soon be able to host free video conferences on Meet, turning its previously business-only tool into a bigger rival to Zoom and others battling for users during the coronavirus outbreak. Z...

Sailors become biggest cluster of infections in Sri Lanka

Sailors at a Sri Lankan naval base have become the biggest cluster of coronavirus infections in the Indian Ocean island nation with 248 testing positive for the disease, authorities said Thursday. Sri Lankas army chief Lt Gen Shavendra Silv...

Separate food, lodging arrangements for AIIMS-Rishikesh staff

With four COVID-19 positive cases reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh in as many days, the Dehradun district administration on Thursday made separate food and lodging arrangements for doctors and healthcare staff of the hospital at ashrams and h...

Russia's coronavirus cases surge past 100,000 after record daily rise

Russias nationwide tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surged past the 100,000 mark on Thursday after a record daily rise in new infections, days after President Vladimir Putin warned the peak of the outbreak was yet to come. The worlds la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020