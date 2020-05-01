Rahul Gandhi greets workers on International Labour Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated workers on the occasion of International Labour Day and stated that the country has been built through their courage and struggles.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "My heartiest congratulations to the crores of workers brothers and sisters of the country on International Labour Day. This country has been built through your courage and struggle. My sympathies and support are with you in this difficult time. I salute you. Jai Hind."

Today is International Labour Day, also known as International Worker's Day or May Day. It is celebrated to honour the contribution of working men and women. (ANI)