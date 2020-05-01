Coronavirus: Denmark slowly starts to reopen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Friday that "where we stand now means not everyone can return to work as they did before the corona crisis." The Scandinavian country has slowly reopened by allowing some classes to return to school and hairdressers, physiotherapists and tattoo parlors, among others, as well as courts of law, to reopen

Frederiksen, a Social Democrat, said details of phase two of the reopening of Denmark would be announced: "just before May 10." In neighboring Norway, Jonas Gahr Stoere, head of Norway's Labour Party which is the opposition, said in a May Day speech that "instead of gathering in the squares around the country and proudly parade with flags and band music, many of us will sit in front of a screen and follow the May 1 events online." Gahr Stoere said, "we are in the midst of a crisis that is hitting hard and wide."