Mamata considers herself as 'a state within state': WB Guv

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said she considers herself as a state within a state.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-05-2020 22:21 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said she considers herself as a state within a state. While appealing to Banerjee to not do politics when everyone is battling against coronavirus, the Governor told ANI, "Mamata Banerjee considers herself as a state within a state. I urge her to not see everything through political glasses as then positive results won't come. I appeal to you to leave politics at this juncture."

The Opposition parties including Left parties have come together to fight against coronavirus, he said while adding "How can Chief Minister say during such difficult time that political parties are like vultures waiting for deaths." "Mamata Banerjee should apologise and take back her statement," he demanded while urging her to work with the Governor like other states Chief Ministers.

"I am in constant touch with the other Chief Ministers but till now I have not been able to talk to CM Banerjee nor to any of her party members," Dhankar said. He further said that if Banerjee has some complaints against the Centre then "I will be the one to stand with her and take her complaints to the Centre."

The Governor also slammed Banerjee for assigning IPS and IAS officers to keep an eye on Raj Bhawan. "Getting the IPS and IAS officers to keep a check on the Raj Bhawan is irresponsible behaviour. I urge you to not do anything which might lead to you and your party workers being against everyone," he said. He urged the Chief Minister to not "weaken the battle against coronavirus."

Speaking on Banerjee's recent attack on media, he said, "The role of media is important. I do not support that fake news should be published but the news is what somebody wants to hide. The thing that you want to hide the media wants to bring it out and you say "you will face consequences." It is against the constitution. Please take it back." On West Bengal not reporting any coronavirus case among those who attended Delhi's Tablighi Markaz event, the Governor said, "The government did not do what should have been done."

As many as 1,755 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 35,365, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

