Person arrested for terror links in J-K was removed from party in 2018: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit spokesperson Altaf Thakur on Friday said that the person arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror case was fired from the party in 2018 and that he was never BJP's sarpanch. In a statement, Thakur said that Tariq Ahmed Mir, who was recently arrested by the NIA for his links with the suspended DSP Davinder Singh, was removed from the party in October 2018 for his anti-party activities.

"The reports that he is a BJP sarpanch are far from the reality as panchayat polls were held on a non-party basis in J&K," he said, while urging the media to check facts before attributing someone's affiliation with the BJP. "Every single person associated with the BJP has a clean track record and we don't support people with militancy links or criminal records. The BJP stands for the people with transparent past, present and future," he added.

DSP Davinder Singh was suspended from the Jammu and Kashmir Police in January this year. Singh was arrested in a case related to planning to execute terror attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country. (ANI)