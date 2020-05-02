Muzaffarnagar: BJP activist booked for lockdown violation

Muzaffarnagar: BJP activist booked for lockdown violationPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-05-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 15:17 IST
A BJP activist was booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district for the violation of the coronavirus lockdown, police said on Saturday. According to police, Sunita Malik was found wandering without a mask on a scooter in the Kotwali police station area on Friday. When a constable asked Malik to wear a mask, the BJP activist confronted her, they said.
