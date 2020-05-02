West Bengal Governor asks Mamata to give up 'COVID-19 data cover up operation'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked her to give up 'COVID-19 data cover up operation'. He said that the COVID-19 cases shown in state health bulletin and national health bulletin vary and they are not reconcilable even if recovered/dead were considered.

"Give up 'Covid-19 data cover up operation' Mamata Banerjee and share it transparently. Health bulletin 30/4 No of Active Covid cases 572. No health bulletin on May 1 !!" the Governor said in a tweet. "Gap between 572 and 931 not reconcilable even if recovered/dead r considered Coordination lack awful when people r suffering untold miseries For way forward withdraw 'political parties r vultures in wait of dead bodies' and take all on board" he added.

Earlier Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought detailed data on the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the state so far. "We have been requesting the government that the detailed data of the people infected with coronavirus in the state should be revealed. The West Bengal government is playing hide and seek with the common people as far as facts related to coronavirus are concerned," he said. Chowdhury. (ANI)