Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho parliament moves closer to forcing PM Thabane out of office

Reuters | Maseru | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:46 IST
Lesotho parliament moves closer to forcing PM Thabane out of office
Prime Minister Thabane (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lesotho lawmakers and South African mediators said on Saturday that legislation awaiting assent from the king will see Prime Minister Thabane, suspected of killing his ex-wife, leave office soon, ending a crisis that has engulfed the mountain kingdom for months.

Thabane, 80, has been under pressure to resign over a murder case in which he and his current wife are suspected of assassinating his previous wife. The case has divided his party and triggered sporadic unrest. They both deny the charges. "We are satisfied that when the king has assented to this bill, it will pave the way for the prime minister to indicate his intention to vacate the office," South African envoy Jeff Radebe told journalists.

"As soon as His Majesty has assented to this bill ... the prime minister will indicate his intention to leave the office," he added, without saying whether or not he had agreed to do so. Thabane's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Thabane was quoted in media last week as saying he will not be hurried out of office, despite pressure from within his own All Besotho Convention Party, its coalition partners, opposition and regionally powerful neighbor, South Africa. Political instability frequently boils over in Lesotho, which has experienced several coups since gaining independence from Britain in 1966. Its conflicts often draw in South Africa, whose central mountains encircle it. Perched at high altitude, Lesotho supplies vital drinking water to its drier neighbor.

Thabane has previously said he will leave at the end of July, but his opponents say that it is not soon enough. On Tuesday, the Senate passed a bill that prevents Thabane from dissolving parliament and calling fresh elections in the event of a vote of no confidence against him, meaning that should such a vote pass he has no choice but to leave.

"Now that the ... the amendment has been passed, we are just waiting for it to be passed on to His Majesty for assent ... and there will be preparations for the PM to leave ... in a decent, dignified manner," ABC Secretary Lebohang Hlaele told Reuters. Deputy leader of the opposition Democratic Congress, Motlalentoa Letsosa, said he was preparing a vote of no confidence that could go to parliament as early as next week if the king signs off on the amendment.

Independent political analyst Lefu Thaela said Thabane would most likely lose the vote and would have a choice between stepping down and "going the dictatorship route" of digging in and hoping the military supports him. Gunmen shot and killed Thabane's previous wife, Lipolelo, 58, on June 14, 2017, in a case that was never solved.

This year, police charged Thabane's current wife, Messiah, with the murder, and also named Thabane himself - though he has yet to be formally charged in court.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient dies in Haryana, total cases rise to 376

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana rose to five with one more fatality on Saturday while 19 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 376, officials said. The 62-year-old woman from Ambala Cit...

Lockdown: Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota reaches Jharkhand; officials welcome them with flowers, food.

Lockdown Special train with around 1200 students stranded in Rajasthans Kota reaches Jharkhand officials welcome them with flowers, food....

Sudan moves to criminalize female genital mutilation

Sudanese officials said Saturday they are working to criminalize the widespread practice of female genital mutilation after the transitional government approved a landmark draft law. Under the proposed amendment to the criminal code, anyone...

Goa AAP wants Lokayukta to probe Ajgaonkar's corruption claim

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP on Saturday filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, asking it to take cognizance of a statement by Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar that all 40 MLAs in the state are corrupt. Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020