Goa AAP wants Lokayukta to probe Ajgaonkar's corruption claim

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday filed a complaint with the Lokayukta, asking it to take cognizance of a statement by Goa Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar that `all 40 MLAs in the state are corrupt'. Goa AAP convener Elvis Gomes said in the complaint that the anti-corruption ombudsman body should launch an investigation under the Lokayukta Act and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Ajgaonkar's statement can not be dismissed lightly as being a cabinet minister, he is privy to various deeds and misdeeds of the administration, Gomes said. "A complaint about registration of FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act has already been sent to the Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau," the plea said.

An in-depth independent investigation should be ordered to weed out corruption in high places, Gomes added in the complaint. While responding to allegations of corruption levelled against him by BJP MLA and Ports Minister Michael Lobo, Ajgaonkar alleged in a newspaper interview recently that all 40 members of the Goa Assembly were corrupt.