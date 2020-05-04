Left Menu
Polish official: Presidential election impossible this week

Updated: 04-05-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:38 IST
Polish official: Presidential election impossible this week
The Polish official in charge of organizing the country's presidential election said Monday he does not believe it can take place on Sunday as planned because the legislation to authorize an all-postal vote has not been approved yet. While an official announcement has not been made, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said Monday that the government is considering moving the vote to May 17 or May 23 instead. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki made that suggestion also last week.

The right-wing government wants the vote to be by mail only because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the urgent legislation allowing for such a vote is being processed by the Senate, which is to vote on it Wednesday. The lower house will then need to take a final vote on the bill. The Senate is controlled by the opposition, which wants the election to be delayed instead.

Even if the law is passed, the schedule leaves too little time for the 30 million ballots to be delivered to every eligible voter's mailbox by Sunday, Sasin said. "May 10 is a difficult date to meet," he said on Radio Zet. "If the law takes effect on May 7, it will not be possible to get the voting procedure ready." The final vote on the legislation, expected Thursday, carries a major challenge to the government. Some lawmakers in the ruling party also want the election postponed, and if they vote against the postal ballot, the government could lose its slim parliamentary majority.

"If the bill on postal voting is rejected then we may have a political crisis," Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on state Radio 3. The ruling party supports the reelection bid by President Andrzej Duda who leads in opinion polls. His five-year term ends August 6.

