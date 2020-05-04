Left Menu
Lockdown relaxations will be withdrawn if social distancing norms are flouted: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:00 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all relaxations in areas where people violate social distancing and other norms will be withdrawn, a stern warning coming on the first day of easing of certain restrictions under the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Amid reports of people failing to maintain the mandatory six feet or two metre distance from one another at some liquor shops, Kejriwal, in an online media briefing, said it is sad that some Delhiites were not following the guidelines and requested everyone to not take any risk. “We have allowed all activities in Delhi which were permitted by centre but whatever has happened today is not right. We will withdraw all lockdown relaxations from areas where people are not following social distancing and other norms," he said.

"How long will we be under lockdown? We cannot live under lockdown forever. We will have to start all activities gradually,” he added. The chief minister said that if there is no compliance of social distancing norms outside a shop, the establishment will be sealed immediately.

"Although we don't want to take strict steps, we will have to do so if there is violation of norms. I request you with folded hands to follow rules. We all will have to behave like responsible citizens and defeat coronavirus," Kejriwal said. “It is not like a shop is going to close down after remaining open for an hour… I request you (people) to not put your life in danger by not maintaining social distancing," he added.

Kejriwal said he had faith in the people of Delhi that they will defeat coronavirus just like dengue. “Last year, Delhiites defeated dengue and no death was reported due to disease in the city. If we defeat corona (virus), we will be freed of the lockdown restrictions,” Kejriwal said.

He also appealed to the people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and sanitise their hands. While announcing the implementation of lockdown relaxations on Sunday, Kejriwal had said that time has come to re-open Delhi and people will have to be ready to live with coronavirus.

Kejriwal had also said that centre should only declare the city’s containment areas as red zones and not the entire district. For this, the Delhi government is planning to categorise COVID-19 cases by wards and not by districts. In a zone-wise classification of districts in the country, the Union health ministry had designated all 11 districts of Delhi as a red zone. The city has 272 wards.

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors' divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Number of new UK COVID-19 cases needs to fall further - health official

Britain needs new cases of COVID-19 to fall further, Englands deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said Monday, even as data indicates that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has passed.Its now very clear in the data that we are ...

Soccer-La Liga training to resume this week with season restart in June

Spanish soccer began the path back towards normality on Monday as organizers said clubs would resume training this week for the first time since activity was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and targeted resuming the season in June. O...

NFL mourns coaching legend Shula

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday. He was 90. Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years, the team said in a statement. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the ...

COVID-19 toll mounts to 50 in UP, 122 new cases

The novel coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 50 on Monday with seven more fatalities in four districts and the number of cases climbed to 2,766 after 122 people tested positive. Two deaths each were reported from Ghaziabad and ...
