Left Menu
Development News Edition

World will need a new template of globalisation post COVID-19: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:45 IST
World will need a new template of globalisation post COVID-19: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus crisis has shown the world the limitations of the existing international system and the need for a new template of globalization, based on fairness, equality and humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday at a video-conference of leaders of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The prime minister said humanity is facing its most serious crisis in many decades and that NAM can help promote global solidarity as it has often been the world's moral voice. "To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," he said.

Without giving any direct reference or naming any country, Modi also said: "Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses. Such as terrorism. Such as fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries." In fighting the pandemic, Modi said, India showed how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. He said humanity is facing a major crisis and NAM can contribute in dealing with it.

"Humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice and to retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," Modi said. The prime minister said India has supplied medicines to around 120 countries, including 59 members of NAM, in the wake of COVID-19 despite domestic requirements.

He also said that the world will need a new template of globalization post the COVID-19 phase. "COVID-19 has shown us the limitations of the existing international system. In the post-COVID world, we need a new template of globalization, based on fairness, equality, and humanity," the prime minister said.

"We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world. We need to promote human welfare, and not focus on economic growth alone. India has long championed such initiatives," he said.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

More people come out on streets as offices, shops resume functioning in Delhi

Authorities eased curbs in the national capital on Monday after 40 days of strict lockdown, allowing government and private offices to function with limited number of staff, and permitting shops dealing in electronics and automobile parts t...

Delhi govt imposes 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor

Liquor in Delhi will cost more from Tuesday as the government has decided to impose a 70 per cent Special Corona Fee on its sale in the national capital, sources saidThe move will boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to...

Plane carrying aid crashes in southern Somalia - security official

A plane carrying aid supplies crashed in Somalias southern Bay region on Monday, killing seven people on board, a security official said.The official gave no more details on who owned the plane, or whose cargo it was carrying....

Bulgaria will not extend state of emergency, but some curbs stay - minister

Bulgaria will not extend a state of emergency past its May 13 expiry date but some coronavirus restrictions will remain in force for two more months, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Monday.Bulgaria, which declared a state of emer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020