Pune mayor disapproves of lockdown relaxations

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:04 IST
A day after the civic administration gave relaxations in lockdown norms in non-containment zones in the city, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Monday expressed his disapproval of the decision and expressed concern over crowding on roads here. Mohol said he has spoken to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and asked him to intervene in the matter.

Pawar is also the guardian minister of Pune district. On Sunday evening, civic commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued orders for certain relaxations in lockdown rules in non-containment zones in the city, the second worst-hit by coronavirus in the state after Mumbai.

Gaikwad on Monday sought to allay concerns related to the relaxations and said they will be reviewed regularly. As per the orders, shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to be opened in non-containment zones between 10 am and 6 pm.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mohol stated, "I register my protest to the decision to allow five shops including essential commodities to remain open on a particular road or lane between 10 am to 6 pm." He said when people are following the lockdown and there is a possibility that the number of COVID-19 cases might come under control, this decision will not be "affordable" for the city. He stated that since the morning crowding of people on city roads is worrisome.

"I demand that only essential services that too between 10 am and 2 pm be allowed in the whole city. With new timings (10 am to 6 pm ) how are we going to control crowds and it will further bring stress on the police department," he tweeted. Mohol questioned the decision to allow only five shops in one lane or road to remain open and sought to know the criterion to select these shops.

"By giving such relaxations in Pune in the current times, we are actually inviting more danger," he said. He said the administration should pay heed to these concerns and rethink over its decision and only allow shops selling essential commodities to remain open from 10 am to 2 pm.

"I have spoken to the guardian minister Ajit Pawar and he has responded positively and I expect that he will intervene in this issue," Mohol tweeted. Meanwhile, civic chief Gaikwad, replying to a question related to crowding on roads since Monday morning, said all will have to adapt to certain changes.

"This (COVID-19) situation will be with us for the next few months and in that condition, continuous lockdown is not possible. "In fact, we will have to adopt certain changes in our lifestyles such as wearing masks, gloves and following social distancing norms all the times," he said.

Gaikwad said the relaxations will be reviewed after every four days. "We will be taking a constant review of the relaxations given in non-containment zones and we will check the public response.

"If there is an increase or decrease in COVID-19 cases in a particular area, we will do necessary changes in in terms of putting more restrictions or giving more relaxations," he added. The number of areas falling under COVID-19 containment zones in Pune has reduced, he said.

"As per the revised containment zones, out of 330 sq km area, only 3 per cent of it is currently under containment zones," he said. In the remaining 97 per cent area, normalcy will gradually return from Monday onwards in terms of daily business. Construction activities will also be allowed there, he said.

