Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP approaches Aurangabad top cop against Jaleel's remarks

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:18 IST
BJP MP approaches Aurangabad top cop against Jaleel's remarks

Maharashtra BJP leader Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said he had approached Aurangabad police commissioner seeking action against local AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel for the latter's "provocative" statement on reopening of liquor shops. Jaleel on Monday said the decision to open liquor shops amid easing of restrictions in the coronavirus-induced lockdown was not correct and warned that vends that open here will be "forcefully shut down" by his party.

"The language used by Lok Sabha MP Jaleel is provocative. I have complained against him to the city police commissioner and urged him to take action," said Karad, a Rajya Sabha MP and a vice president of Maharashtra BJP. Karad, who is based in Aurangabad, said he was also against the government's decision to reopen liquor shops, as Aurangabad is in red zone due to high number of COVID-19 cases.

In his statement, Jaleel had also said that liquor consumption led to domestic violence in lower income households and women bore the brunt of assaults by their inebriated husbands..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Bavaria plans tourism revival this month

The southern German state of Bavaria will partially reopen for tourism this month, the states premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday, with superstores, beer gardens, restaurants, and hotels resuming operations, albeit with restrictions.The a...

Dutch police disperse coronavirus protest in The Hague

The mayor of The Hague on Tuesday issued a statement ordering police to break up a demonstration by around 200 people who had gathered to protest against measures ordered by the government to slow the countrys coronavirus outbreak.Police sa...

Prison contagion in Americas "deeply worrying", U.N. says

Overcrowded, unhygienic prisons in Latin America and the spread of the new coronavirus both in regional prisons and in the United States are a source of major concern, the U.N. rights office OHCHR said on Tuesday. In some cases, fear of inf...

COVID-19: Singapore minister records message in Tamil and Bengali for migrant workers

Singapores Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran has released a video message in Tamil and Bengali to address the concerns of foreign migrant workers, who are the worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the country. So far,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020