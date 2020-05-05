BJP MP approaches Aurangabad top cop against Jaleel's remarks

Maharashtra BJP leader Bhagwat Karad on Tuesday said he had approached Aurangabad police commissioner seeking action against local AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel for the latter's "provocative" statement on reopening of liquor shops. Jaleel on Monday said the decision to open liquor shops amid easing of restrictions in the coronavirus-induced lockdown was not correct and warned that vends that open here will be "forcefully shut down" by his party.

"The language used by Lok Sabha MP Jaleel is provocative. I have complained against him to the city police commissioner and urged him to take action," said Karad, a Rajya Sabha MP and a vice president of Maharashtra BJP. Karad, who is based in Aurangabad, said he was also against the government's decision to reopen liquor shops, as Aurangabad is in red zone due to high number of COVID-19 cases.

In his statement, Jaleel had also said that liquor consumption led to domestic violence in lower income households and women bore the brunt of assaults by their inebriated husbands..