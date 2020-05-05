Left Menu
Development News Edition

British leader acknowledges testing shortfall

PTI | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:17 IST
British leader acknowledges testing shortfall
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The British government's chief scientific adviser has acknowledged that the country should have been testing more people for the new coronavirus early in the country's outbreak. Patrick Vallance told Parliament's health committee that "if we'd managed to ramp up testing capacity quicker it would have been beneficial, and for all sorts of reasons that didn't happen." Critics say Britain's Conservative government responded too slowly when COVID-19 began to spread and failed to contain the outbreak by widely testing people with symptoms, then tracing and isolating the contacts of infected people.

Countries that did that, including South Korea and Germany, have recorded lower death rates than those that did not. The U.K. has recently expanded its testing capacity and is setting up a "test, track and trace" program as it looks to relax a nationwide lockdown.

Britain is one of the world's hardest-hit countries in the pandemic and looks likely to overtake Italy for the largest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Social distancing norms tossed aside as crowds throng liquor shops - again

Undeterred by steep price hikes or the urgent need to maintain distance, impatient crowds were back outside liquor vends on Tuesday, pushing and jostling in many places as they sought to lay their hands on a bottle of their favourite tipple...

Govt suspends all visas, bars travel by OCI card holders

The government Tuesday suspended all existing visas, barring a few exceptions, granted to foreign nationals till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an order said. In a separate order, th...

Not a conscious effort to shift from movies to web: Tanuj Virwani

Actor Tanuj Virwani, best known for web series Inside Edge, says he is happy with the way his career is shaping up. The actor, son of veteran actor Rati Agnihotri, who made his cinematic debut in 2013s Love U Soniyo, received recognition as...

MHA also issues SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons.

MHA also issues SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020