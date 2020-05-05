While reopening economy think in terms of supply chains: Rahul Gandhi

While reopening economy think in terms of supply chains: Rahul GandhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:15 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that while tackling the coronavirus pandemic one has to think in terms of zones, but while reopening the economy think in terms of supply chains
He also used the hashtag "ReopeningIndiasEconomy" with his tweet
"While tackling the virus, think in terms of zones. While reopening the economy, think in terms of supply chains," he said on Twitter.
