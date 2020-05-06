COVID-19: Our situation is better than Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP, says Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that his State's situation is better than Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh so far as the spread of coronavirus and its management is concerned.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:28 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that his State's situation is better than Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh so far as the spread of coronavirus and its management is concerned. Addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Khattar said the authorities have become stricter on borders so that nobody brings COVID-19 to the state.
"Our situation is better than Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. We are surrounded by them from all sides. We have become stricter on our borders so that nobody brings COVID-19 here. Even then, our situation over the last a few days has been worrying," said Khattar. According to official data, 548 cases have been reported in Haryana so far while the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 33,514 in India with 1,694 deaths. (ANI)
