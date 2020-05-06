Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global Covid panel served no purpose; close it down: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta to Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:01 IST
Global Covid panel served no purpose; close it down: BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta to Mamata

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to close down a global panel set up last month to advise her government in reviving the economy post- lockdown, claiming that it has not served any real purpose. The state government ran advertisements on newspapers and digital media "trumpeting" the formation of the Global Advisory Board at the cost of the state exchequer in the "present trying times", he said in the letter.

Wondering whether the Global Advisory Board, comprising experts from different fields from the world over including Nobel Laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee, has met even once, even through video conference, Dasgupta asked the chief minister to wind up the panel. The journalist-turned-politician said that people were anxious to know about the functioning of the Board as "public money has been spent on its constitution and propagation through expensive advertisements".

Alleging that it has so far served no real purpose, Dasgupta said, "It is perhaps time to unwind the Global Advisory Board and focus on real issues which can help the people of West Bengal feel assured that they will be protected against the pandemic." "To chalk out a future roadmap on how to revive the economy and help the downtrodden and develop health infrastructure, we have set up a Global Advisory Board to form the COVID-19 response policy in the state," the chief minister had said on April 6. Besides the Indian-origin economist, other experts in the fields of medicine, economy and public health would be part of the Board, she had said.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

17 new COVID-19 cases in Gurugram

Gurugram on Wednesday reported 17 new cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department Gurugram.Out of the total cases found positive today, 10 cases are linked to Azadpur Sabzi Mandi, New Delhi, four people came in contact with a positive ...

WHO warns of new lockdowns if transition not managed carefully

The head of the World Health Organization WHO on Wednesday warned of the risks of returning to lockdown if countries emerging from pandemic restrictions do not manage transitions extremely carefully and in a phased approach. Director-Genera...

Anti-doping hearings to be conducted online from May 8: NADA D-G

The National Anti Doping Agency NADA Director-General D-G Navin Agarwal on Wednesday said that the body would conduct its disciplinary hearings online from May 8. The NADA has not been able to hear the pleas of athletes due to the coronavir...

CVS Health maintains 2020 profit forecast despite coronavirus hit

CVS Health Corp on Wednesday said it was sticking to its 2020 forecast and expected a strong second quarter, as reduced medical service use for its Aetna insurance business offset coronavirus-related expenses and the pandemics impact on pha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020