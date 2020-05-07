Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolution

Trump vetoes Iran war powers resolutionReuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 03:26 IST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed legislation passed by both houses of Congress to limit a president's ability to wage war against Iran, as Trump wages a campaign of maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic.
"This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands." The Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans hold a 53-to 47-seat majority, is expected to hold a veto-override vote as soon as Thursday.
The resolution, which passed the House of Representatives in March and the Senate in April, was the latest effort by Congress to wrest back from the White House its constitutionally guaranteed authority to declare war. A handful of Republicans in both houses supported the measure when it passed, but not enough to muster the two-thirds majority necessary in both houses to override a veto.
ALSO READ
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights' delayed by an year
Iran launches first military satellite, say Revolutionary Guards
Iran will fare better than others after oil price drop, says Rouhani
Iran's Guards launch its first military satellite - state TV