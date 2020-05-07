Iraq lawmakers say they approve government of new PM Kadhimi

Iraq lawmakers say they approve government of new PM KadhimiReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 07-05-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 03:43 IST
Iraq's parliament approved a majority of ministers presented by Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday, lawmakers said, ushering in a new government after months of deadlock.
Kadhimi's picks for interior, defence, finance, electricity and other key portfolios passed during a parliament vote on the cabinet, the lawmakers said.
Several ministerial candidates were rejected, however, meaning Kadhimi will begin his term without a full government.
