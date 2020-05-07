Left Menu
AP Gas leak: PM  convenes meeting of NDMA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 10:41 IST
AP Gas leak: PM  convenes meeting of NDMA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam following a gas leak incident, the Prime Minister's Office said

The meet has been convened at 11.00 am, the PMO tweeted

At least six people died and nearly 100 were hospitalised after gas leaked from a chemical plant in  Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.

