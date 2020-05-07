Left Menu
Development News Edition

RS MP seeks apology from Fadnavis for tweet on Shahu Maharaj

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:53 IST
RS MP seeks apology from Fadnavis for tweet on Shahu Maharaj

BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje on Thursday asked former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for "hurting the sentiments" of the followers of late Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj through his tweet. Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha through the President's quota around four years back.

In a tweet from his official Twitter handle @YuvrajSambhaji, he said, "Former chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis should apologise for yesterday's episode. The sentiments of the followers of Shiv-Shahu, including mine, are hurt." He was referring to Fadnavis's tweet that he posted on Wednesday as a tribute to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of the erstwhile princely state of Kolhapur on his death anniversary, in which he called him as a "social worker". Shahu Maharaj was a highly respected social reformer, who championed the cause of equality and social justice.

Fadnavis, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, deleted the tweet after being trolled and criticised for calling Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj a social worker. However, the screenshot of Fadnavis's tweet was widely circulated on social media with several political leaders, including Sachin Sawant, general secretary of Maharashtra unit the Congress, criticising him over it.

"Such reference to social reformer Shahu Maharaj reflects the regressive school of thoughts from where he (Fadnavis) comes. It is not surprising that he called him a social worker. RSS always had grudges against Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It came out today," Sawant said in a tweet on Wednesday..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

'Whole new business': Farmers innovate to get food from field to plate

From Europe to Asia and across the Americas, farmers and others in the global food supply chain are innovating to keep the world fed when populations are told to stay home, street markets are closed and labourers cannot travel to work in th...

Rajnath Singh approves abolition of 9,304 posts in Military Engineering Service

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the proposal for abolition of 9,304 posts in Military Engineering Service out of the total 13,157 vacancies of the Basic and Industrial staff, the Defence Ministry said. This is in line with recom...

Fight brews in Congress over Republican push to protect business from coronavirus suits

A key U.S. Senate Democrat pushed back on Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnells drive to protect employers from coronavirus-related lawsuits when the economy begins to reopen, saying it would be unnecessary if the White House set clea...

FEATURE-Kenya floods uproot families, complicating coronavirus fight

By Wesley Langat NAIROBI, May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - John Otieno was caught unawares in late April when flood waters hit his home and farm in Kogelo village, western Kenya, swamping his buildings and poultry, and destroying six acre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020