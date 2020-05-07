RS MP seeks apology from Fadnavis for tweet on Shahu Maharaj

BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje on Thursday asked former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for "hurting the sentiments" of the followers of late Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj through his tweet. Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha through the President's quota around four years back.

In a tweet from his official Twitter handle @YuvrajSambhaji, he said, "Former chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis should apologise for yesterday's episode. The sentiments of the followers of Shiv-Shahu, including mine, are hurt." He was referring to Fadnavis's tweet that he posted on Wednesday as a tribute to Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of the erstwhile princely state of Kolhapur on his death anniversary, in which he called him as a "social worker". Shahu Maharaj was a highly respected social reformer, who championed the cause of equality and social justice.

Fadnavis, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, deleted the tweet after being trolled and criticised for calling Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj a social worker. However, the screenshot of Fadnavis's tweet was widely circulated on social media with several political leaders, including Sachin Sawant, general secretary of Maharashtra unit the Congress, criticising him over it.

"Such reference to social reformer Shahu Maharaj reflects the regressive school of thoughts from where he (Fadnavis) comes. It is not surprising that he called him a social worker. RSS always had grudges against Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. It came out today," Sawant said in a tweet on Wednesday..