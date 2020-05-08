Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign launches $10 million ad blitz against Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 02:38 IST
Trump campaign launches $10 million ad blitz against Biden
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign launched a massive, multi-million dollar ad blitz against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday, its biggest onslaught against Biden since the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

With Biden's campaign beginning its own offensive against Trump – insisting November's election must be a referendum on the Republican president's handling of the coronavirus crisis – the Trump team has decided to turn its sights on Biden's own record. The president's campaign will spend at least $10 million on nationwide ads that will air on TV networks, broadcast outlets and online, according to an aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Trump campaign has decided https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-election/blame-china-remake-economy-trump-pivots-to-new-election-message-amid-pandemic-idUSKBN22J1GT that blaming China for the pandemic is one message that resonates with many voters, and it is using Biden's own record on China as a way to attack him. The coronavirus outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. In one ad, the Trump campaign accuses former Vice President Biden of opposing travel restrictions on foreign nationals coming from China that Trump announced in January, saying that Biden will not "stand up" to the country.

The Biden campaign denounced the message. Andrew Bates, a Biden spokesman, pointed out that Trump had earlier praised China for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak in January and February and accused him of having "horrifically mismanaged the worst public health crisis in over 100 years." Biden's campaign spent millions on ads during the Democratic Party primary and is expected to spend more in the coming months, along with aligned political groups. Some $1.7 billion is expected to be spent on ads in the 2020 Trump-Biden race, according to Advertising Analytics and Cross Screen Media, two advertising companies.

Since the pandemic struck the United States, over 70,000 Americans have died and over 30 million have filed for unemployment, the biggest and most rapid loss of jobs in U.S. history. Recent polls have shown a tight race between the two, despite the health and economic wreckage wrought by the pandemic. In the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Monday and Tuesday, 45% of Americans said Trump would be better at creating jobs, compared with 32% who thought Biden would be better at it. Overall, Biden's recent lead over Trump had essentially vanished, according to the poll.

Before the first ads began airing, Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, sent a tweet likening their re-election campaign to the "Death Star", a "Star Wars" reference to a space station that could destroy a planet. The Biden campaign pointed out that the Death Star gets blown up at the end of the 1977 film, the original movie in the "Star Wars" franchise.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia readies to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

Australias national Cabinet was on Friday expected to ease some social distancing restrictions as the number of new coronavirus infections slows.Australia in March imposed strict social distancing restrictions, which coupled with the closur...

Odd News Roundup: Five-year-old stopped on U.S. highway

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Five-year-old stopped on U.S. highway wanted to buy Lamborghini, police sayA trooper stopping a car with a suspected impaired driver on a U.S. highway on Monday was bemused to find a 5-year-...

Libyan official: 5 killed, dozens wounds in Tripoli shelling

Artillery shelling by Libyas eastern-based forces killed five civilians and wounded dozens in the capital, Tripoli, an official with the countrys U.N.-supported government said Thursday. It was the latest attack on Tripoli by the eastern fo...

Zimbabwe opposition boycotts parliament after members dismissed

Zimbabwes main opposition party on Thursday boycotted parliamentary proceedings to protest against the dismissal of four of its legislators at the behest of a faction opposed to the party leadership. On March 31, the countrys Supreme Court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020