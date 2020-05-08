Left Menu
Karnataka govt should demand economic package of Rs 50,000 crore from centre: Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday asked the state government to demand a special economic package of at least Rs 50,000 crore from the centre to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:21 IST
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (FIle Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister of Karnataka and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday asked the state government to demand a special economic package of at least Rs 50,000 crore from the centre to deal with the coronavirus crisis. "@CMofKarnataka should immediately demand the @PMOIndia to declare the pandemic as "National Disaster". The state government should also demand a special economic package of at least Rs 50,000 crore for the state," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He further said: "The government should immediately release relief funds to drought-stricken taluks. The government should conduct a joint survey on the extent of the affected area due to drought and increase the compensation amount from Rs 13,500 per hectare to Rs 25,000 per hectare." The former chief minister of the state said that the centre and state governments should release a minimum of Rs 10,000 crore to all co-operative banks and financial institutions to provide loans at zero interest to the farmers to procure seed, fertilizer, essential medicines and other equipment.

"@CMofKarnataka should provide relief of Rs 10,000 to all organised & unorganised sector workers, artists, migrants, etc during the lockdown. Along with this, 10 kg rice, milk and other 16 essential commodities should be provided even if they do not have BPL card," he further tweeted. He further said that a special package of Rs 10,000 crore has to be announced to give impetus for MSMEs and ensure job creation.

"The government should immediately arrange facilities to provide transportation and marketing facilities for the cultivation and sale of flower, fruit, vegetable and crops grown. The government should procure directly from the farmers if there are no traders to buy," he said. "Government should scientifically assess the loss incurred to farmers, fruit growers, poultry and other livestock rearers and compensate at least 50 per cent of the loss," he added.

Siddaramaiah went on to say that the state government should set up a revolving fund of at least Rs 5000 crore and use these funds to open up procurement centres at the village panchayat level to buy farmers' produce in case the market price falls below the cost price. (ANI)

