Send migrants by trains, Maha Dy CM tells Pune officials

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Pune and asked officials to make arrangements to send migrants by special trains, the cost of which will be borne by the state government or through CSR funds. He also asked them to enforce lockdown in the district strictly, and deploy State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) men if needed.

As of Friday, Pune district has 2,572 COVID-19 cases.