Germany sees increased risk of hard Brexit if Britain refuses to extend deadline

Germany sees increased risk of hard Brexit if Britain refuses to extend deadlineReuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-05-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 07:30 IST
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview on Saturday there was a growing risk of a hard Brexit in the midst of the coronavirus crisis as negotiations between Britain and the European Union so far on the future trade relationship had yielded hardly any progress. Britain left the EU in January, and talks with the bloc are now focused on setting new trading terms from 2021, when London's status-quo transition period ends. However the talks quickly hit an impasse when negotiations resumed last month, according to diplomats and officials.
"It's worrying that Britain is moving further away from our jointly agreed political declaration on key issues in the negotiations," Maas told Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper. "It's simply not on, because the negotiations are a complete package as it's laid out in the political declaration," he added.
Maas said there was currently neither common ground on how to shape a comprehensive trade deal nor on whether to extend the negotiation period beyond the end of the year. "The British government is still refusing to extend the deadline," Maas said. "If it stays that way, we will have to deal with Brexit in addition to the coronavirus at the turn of the year."
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday the coronavirus pandemic had made an already difficult timeline for a British-European Union trade deal "virtually impossible" and that it would make sense to seek more time.
- READ MORE ON:
- Heiko Maas
- Britain
- Brexit
- German
- European Union
- Simon Coveney
- London
- Irish
ALSO READ
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,337 to 150,383 - RKI
Denmark says $8 bln tunnel link to Germany will begin construction in January 2021
Coronavirus crisis not changing EU priorities on Brexit - French minister
Few hundred daily coronavirus cases will enable easing lockdown - Germany's RKI
Soccer-German Cup final postponed indefinitely as season still suspended