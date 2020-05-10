Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt is arranging more trains for migrants, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the migrant workers stranded in Delhi to not travel back to their native states on foot, assuring that the government is arranging more trains for facilitating their movement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 14:08 IST
Delhi govt is arranging more trains for migrants, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the migrant workers stranded in Delhi to not travel back to their native states on foot, assuring that the government is arranging more trains for facilitating their movement. "I have been seeing how migrant workers are travelling all the way on feet to reach their respective places, I want to appeal to all the migrant workers stranded in Delhi, we are arranging more trains for the migrants. I appeal to them to not travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Adding that things will be back on track soon, he said, "Some people died in road accidents, some were mowed down by trains and walking home without food is not safe either. We are here to look after you. " This comes in the backdrop of the Ministry of Home Affairs recent order allowing the stranded people to reach their native states, and several states arranging trains for those stuck in other states due to lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Medium-intensity earthquake hits Delhi

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit Delhi on Sunday, a third in less than a month, the National Centre for Seismology NCS said.&#160;&#160; The epicentre of the quake was near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi, J L Gautam, Head Op...

Ker: Shops remain shut, vehicles off the roads as total lockdown on Sundays comes into force

Shops remained shut and vehicles were off the roads in Kerala as the state governments order on total shutdown on Sundays came into force since morning as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Left government had on Sat...

African swine fever kills over 13,000 pigs in Assam

The outbreak of African swine fever AFS has claimed more than 13,000 pigs in the last few days in parts of Assam, affecting the livelihood of hundreds of people involved in the animal husbandry in the state, an official said. The infection ...

Northeast students do not have to vacate DU hostel: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that students from the Northeast residing in Delhi University DU hostel complex do not have to vacate the facility amid the lockdown. This comes after an eviction notice was issued to students...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020