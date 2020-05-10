Left Menu
Legislative Council polls: Maha Congress decides to withdraw nomination of its second candidate

The Maharashtra Congress has decided to withdraw the nomination of its second candidate, Raj Kishor Modi, for polls to the state Legislative Council which is scheduled on May 21.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:44 IST
Legislative Council polls: Maha Congress decides to withdraw nomination of its second candidate
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Congress has decided to withdraw the nomination of its second candidate, Raj Kishor Modi, for polls to the state Legislative Council which is scheduled on May 21. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will become the Member of Legislative Council unopposed.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajesh Rathod was named as the Congress candidate for the biennial election to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra. Elections to the nine Council seats, which fell vacant on April 24, were withheld due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, the poll panel granted permission for holding elections and said that necessary guidelines s to be ensured for safety against the contagion during the elections. (ANI)

