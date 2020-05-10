Modi govt's firm measures saved India from 'worst' of COVID pandemic: BJP

The BJP on Sunday said "proactive and firm" measures taken by the Modi government have "saved" India from the "worst" of the coronavirus pandemic. The party said while India crossed 60,000 COVID-19 cases in 101 days, smaller countries like the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and the US took 40-65 days to report the same figure.

Citing official numbers, the BJP also tweeted that the recovery rate of patients in India is much higher than other countries with more than 60,000 cases. "India has taken 101 days to cross 60K COVID cases whereas smaller countries like UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and US had taken 40-65 days to report the same figures.

"India's proactive and firm measures taken under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi have saved us from the worst!" it said..