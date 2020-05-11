Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lesotho PM Thabane's coalition folds, he leaves on May 22 -speaker

Reuters | Maseru | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:05 IST
Lesotho PM Thabane's coalition folds, he leaves on May 22 -speaker
Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane (file photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's coalition fell apart in parliament on Monday, spelling the end of his tenure and paving the way toward a resolution of a political crisis that has engulfed the kingdom since late last year.

National Assembly Speaker Sephiri Motanyane announced the collapse of his governing majority and said Thabane, 80, would have to step down by May 22. Thabane's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Thabane has been under pressure to resign over a case in which he and his current wife are suspected of conspiring to murder his ex-wife. His current wife, Maesaiah has been charged while Thabane has been named as a suspect though has yet to be formally charged. They both deny any involvement.

The case has divided his party and triggered sporadic unrest. Thabane had promised to retire but had been dragging his feet on when to do so. "We have verified that the four-party coalition agreement has been terminated and there is a formation of a new government," Motanyane said.

Sam Rapapa, deputy chairman of Thabane's All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, said all parties had provisionally agreed on Finance Minister Moeketsi Majoro to replace Thabane. "Thabane is now a caretaker prime minister until May 22 when a new prime minister is sworn in," Rapapa said.

Members of the ABC, opposition parties, and South African mediators have been pressing Thabane to leave. King Letsie III last week assented to legislation that prevented Thabane from dissolving parliament and calling an election in the event of a vote of no confidence against him. Political instability frequently boils over in Lesotho, which has experienced several coups since independence from Britain in 1966. Its conflicts often draw in South Africa, whose central mountains encircle the tiny, mountain kingdom and supplies its drinking water.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina extends $65 bln debt deadline as default risks rise

Argentina will extend negotiations over a 65 billion debt restructuring proposal until May 22, the government said in the official gazette on Monday, setting the stage for tense last-ditch talks as the South American nation races to avoid d...

Malls, barber shops and beauty salons reopen across

Lines formed outside of shopping malls Monday in Turkey as they opened for the first time in seven weeks, albeit with strict hygiene requirements. Barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons also were back in business as the Turkish government ...

Child sex abuse in Pakistan's religious schools is endemic

Muhimman proudly writes his name slowly, carefully, one letter at a time, grinning broadly as he finishes. Hes just 11 years old and was a good student who had dreams of being a doctor. School frightens him now. Earlier this year, a cleric ...

6 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally to 224

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases in the district to 224, officials said on Monday. So far, two people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020