Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandrababu Naidu alleges AP govt of filing 'false cases' against opposition leaders, victims of gas tragedy

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government of filing 'false cases' against the Opposition leaders and victims of gas tragedy.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:08 IST
Chandrababu Naidu alleges AP govt of filing 'false cases' against opposition leaders, victims of gas tragedy
Andhra Pradesh former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. . Image Credit: ANI

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government of filing 'false cases' against the Opposition leaders and victims of gas tragedy. This remark came during a conference, chaired by Naidu with all the party people's representatives and constituency in-charges.

"The TDP chief termed it as inhuman on the part of the government to file a false case against a mother whose only offence was her emotional appeal for the return of her daughter who perished in the toxic fumes," TDP said in a statement referring to the incident of Vizag gas leak. Naidu demanded an immediate withdrawal of the 'false case'.

The statement said the poor people were expecting relief in view of their loss of work opportunities and daily earnings, they were being placed under increased burdens. "The Government should have focused on saving people from coronavirus lockdown rather than hiking current charges manifold," it added.

Naidu asserted that unable to solve people's problems, the YSRCP leaders were resorting to irrational counter-allegations against the rival parties only to escape from their accountability. Demanding closure of the polymers factory at Venkatapuram, TDP leaders during the meeting said its land should be developed into a garden park to restore the unpolluted environment there.

They further said that complaints were given to the Central team officials on how the official machinery in Guntur district prevented the opposition leaders from making their representation to the team on coronavirus issues. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina extends $65 bln debt deadline as default risks rise

Argentina will extend negotiations over a 65 billion debt restructuring proposal until May 22, the government said in the official gazette on Monday, setting the stage for tense last-ditch talks as the South American nation races to avoid d...

Malls, barber shops and beauty salons reopen across

Lines formed outside of shopping malls Monday in Turkey as they opened for the first time in seven weeks, albeit with strict hygiene requirements. Barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons also were back in business as the Turkish government ...

Child sex abuse in Pakistan's religious schools is endemic

Muhimman proudly writes his name slowly, carefully, one letter at a time, grinning broadly as he finishes. Hes just 11 years old and was a good student who had dreams of being a doctor. School frightens him now. Earlier this year, a cleric ...

6 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally to 224

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases in the district to 224, officials said on Monday. So far, two people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020