Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 candidates including Uddhav Thackeray file nominations for 9 Maha Legislative Council seats

Fourteen candidates including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have filed nominations for nine seats of Legislative Council in the state which will be held on May 21.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:39 IST
14 candidates including Uddhav Thackeray file nominations for 9 Maha Legislative Council seats
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray files nomination for State Legislative Council elections.. Image Credit: ANI

Fourteen candidates including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have filed nominations for nine seats of Legislative Council in the state which will be held on May 21. Apart from Shiv Sena chief Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe while from NCP- Shashikant Shinde, Amol Mitkari, Kiran Pawaskar and Shivajirao Garje have filed nominations today along with Rajesh Rathod from Congress and Shahbaz Rathod as Independent.

Six candidates from BJP Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil, Ajit Gopchade, Sandeep Lele and Ramesh Karad have filed nominations. Padalkar lost in the Assembly polls to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati last year.

Today was the last day of filing nomination. Scrutiny of the forms will be done on May 12 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 14. Elections to the nine Legislative Council seats, which fell vacant on April 24, were withheld due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Election Commission recently granted permission for holding the election to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra on May 21 and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the polls. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

513 Shramik Special trains run so far, over 6 lakh migrants ferried; now 100 such trains daily: Rlys

The railways will now run 100 Shramik Special trains daily to facilitate faster movement of workers, the Centre said on Monday, adding that 513 such trains have been operated since May 1 ferrying home over six lakh migrants stranded in vari...

No immediate EU legal action likely against Germany over court ruling on ECB bonds - EU officials

The European Commission is unlikely to take immediate legal action against Germany over a ruling by the countrys top court that the European Central Bank has overstepped its mandate with its bond purchases, European Union officials said on ...

Horseracing-Racing returns to France with ParisLongchamp events

Horse racing returned in France on Monday for the first time since the novel coronavirus shutdown, with races at ParisLongchamp without fans in attendance. Victor Ludorum, a hot favorite in the Prix de Fontainebleu, suffered a shock defeat ...

Cheerios maker, other big brands see sales spike in pandemic

General Mills Inc on Monday said it saw record demand for its pantry staples, becoming the latest packaged food maker to see business spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, as homebound shoppers stocked up on comfort foods during lockdowns. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020