BJP announces list of BJYM district presidents
With Bihar expected to go to the polls later this year, political parties have begun preparations despite the lockdown and the BJP has announced the presidents for BJYM district units.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:54 IST
With Bihar expected to go to the polls later this year, political parties have begun preparations despite the lockdown and the BJP has announced the presidents for BJYM district units. The party has announced district presidents including Sujit Chaurasiya for Bagaha, Ravi Yadav for Motihari and Kumar Bhargav for Chhapra district.
Earlier in the day, Bihar's unit BJP had announced 243 Vidhan Sabha in-charges for the upcoming election, who will give detailed reports to state party unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal regarding poll preparedness, strategy and political situation of the assembly seat. The BJP is also planning a seven-member special team at every booth that would be called 'Saptarishi'. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- BJYM
- Bihar
- Vidhan Sabha
- Sanjay Jaiswal
- Chhapra
ALSO READ
3 more test positive for Covid-19 in Bihar; total reaches 277
13 more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 290
Bihar ADJ going for brother's funeral made to wait for hours, action sought against UP policemen
Not possible to bring back students from Kota till Centre revises lockdown guidelines: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tells PM Modi.
Bihar witnesses biggest spike; 68 test positive in a day, total reaches 345