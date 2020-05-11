BJP announces list of BJYM district presidents

With Bihar expected to go to the polls later this year, political parties have begun preparations despite the lockdown and the BJP has announced the presidents for BJYM district units. The party has announced district presidents including Sujit Chaurasiya for Bagaha, Ravi Yadav for Motihari and Kumar Bhargav for Chhapra district.

Earlier in the day, Bihar's unit BJP had announced 243 Vidhan Sabha in-charges for the upcoming election, who will give detailed reports to state party unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal regarding poll preparedness, strategy and political situation of the assembly seat. The BJP is also planning a seven-member special team at every booth that would be called 'Saptarishi'. (ANI)