Chouhan suggests mixed approach to curb COVID-19, start biz

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday advocated a mixed approach in the next phase of lockdown with strict curbs in coronavirus- affected areas and relaxations in others with an aim to kick- start economic and business activities. Chouhan was among chief ministers, who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modis through video conference. The PM-CMs meeting was called to discuss ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy as the third phase of lockdown comes to end on May 17.

The chief minister suggested in the video conference that in order to control the spread of coronavirus effectively and to bring the economy back on track, the format of fourth phase of lockdown should be mixed, an official spokesman quoted Chouhan as saying during the virtual interaction. A total strictness should be enforced in infected areas while in others, with an aim to start economic activities in a proper manner, relaxations should be given, Chouhan said.

Curfew should remain in force as before from 7 PM to 7 AM and public transport should be started in a controlled manner. However, all kinds of celebrations should be banned, he suggested.