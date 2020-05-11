Hema Malini discusses issue of stranded migrants with Koshyari

Hema Malini discusses issue of stranded migrants with KoshyariPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:41 IST
BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and discussed the issue of safe transportation of migrant workers, an official said. The actress-turned-politician, who represents Mathura Lok Sabha seat, discussed safe transportation of migrant workers from Maharashtra to Mathura and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, the official added.
Her visit came against the backdrop of hundreds of migrant workers risking their lives by setting out on foot for their home state from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. PTI ND NSK NSK
