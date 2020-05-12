Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish opposition threatens to block plans for rescheduled election

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:30 IST
Polish opposition threatens to block plans for rescheduled election
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Poland's main opposition grouping threatened on Tuesday to block planning for a delayed presidential election after the ruling coalition proposed a bill to allow both voting in-person and by postal ballot in a drive to organise the vote quickly. The presidential election had been due to take place on May 10 but planning for it collapsed at the last minute over rifts within the coalition and with its opponents over how to hold the vote amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) wants to hold the election as soon as possible, fearing that its ally, President Andrzej Duda, risks losing his leading position in opinion polls as the economic fallout from the pandemic worsens. The new legislation is unconstitutional as it gives too much power to the PiS-nominated speaker of parliament, Elzbieta Witek, to set the electoral calendar, Jan Grabiec, a spokesman for centrist opposition party Civic Platform (PO), told Reuters.

PiS blames the opposition-controlled Senate, the upper house, for scuppering the May 10 vote as it chose to take the full 30 days permitted to analyse legislation that would have allowed the election to go ahead by postal ballot only. PO threatened to use the same delaying tactic again in the Senate if the new proposal were not amended to hand more power to the electoral commission to organise the electoral calendar.

PiS needs opposition support to ensure the electoral commission has enough time to organise the vote safely.

DELAYING TACTICS?

"If these changes run counter to the constitution, then I doubt the Senate will accept it at lightning speed, just like with the last proposal... which eventually led to the ruling party's need to cancel the election," Grabiec said. The new PiS legislation seeks to mirror opposition-backed proposals for a "hybrid" election that combines voting in-person and by mail.

But PO said the new rules would still allow PiS to rush through the elections and set a calendar that was favorable to its needs. Opposition parties have previously called for a months-long delay in the election to allow time for the coronavirus pandemic to be fully brought under control. "The governing party's rush to hold the election as quickly as possible is very dangerous," Grabiec said.

The electoral commission on Sunday gave parliamentary speaker Witek 14 days to set a new election date, which must be within 60 days of the announcement. PiS has said it hopes the election can take place at the end of June or in July.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Dharavi reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 962

46 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Tuesday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. With the new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of positive cases in the area rise to 962.The COVID-1...

Health minister on holidays was repeating travel advice - UK PM's spokesman

Comments by Britains health minister that people are unlikely to be able to go on international holidays this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic simply reflected current guidance, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on...

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF): Order.

PM Modi has sanctioned ex gratia out of Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF Order....

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death; total cases 962 and fatalities 31: BMC official.

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reports 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death total cases 962 and fatalities 31 BMC official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020