Red zones in WB to be divided into 3 categories: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the red zones in the state will be broken into three categories but added that no changes will be imposed on containment zones.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:39 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee adressing a press conference in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the red zones in the state will be broken into three categories but added that no changes will be imposed on containment zones. Banerjee also said that more relaxations will be granted in the lockdown from May 21 onwards and added that public transport including buses and cabs will be pressed into service.

"Red zones will be further divided into three categories -- a, b and c. Police will figure it out. However, there are no changes in containment zones," Banerjee said in a press conference here. She said that the migrant labourers, who are returning amid the lockdown, will be offered employment opportunities and urged them to stay within the state.

"The migrant labourers who are coming back to West Bengal will be offered employment. I would request them to stay here only. We have enough employment opportunities for them. Nine more trains, carrying migrant workers, are coming to West Bengal. one will arrive today. We are considering the movement of 100 more trains," Banerjee said. Banerjee had, on Monday, slammed the Central government for allegedly targetting her state to get "political mileage" when the coronavirus outbreak has gripped the country.

This comes as there are at least 1,363 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. (ANI)

